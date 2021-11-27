© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
20 YEAR OLD GIRL PERMANENTLY DISABLED AFTER FIRST PFIZER JAB
Follow
3
Share
Report
423 views • November 27, 2021
Description from HerbalGurl
20 year old girl decided to take the covid jab because she was returning to school in the fall. 4 days later she was in the hospital having ongoing seizures. Her parents were not allowed to go in the hospital to see their own daughter since they were not vaccinated
20 year old girl decided to take the covid jab because she was returning to school in the fall. 4 days later she was in the hospital having ongoing seizures. Her parents were not allowed to go in the hospital to see their own daughter since they were not vaccinated
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.