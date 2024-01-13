Source: https://twitter.com/TedLogan1010/status/1746007394243457408





Ted Theodore Logan - This is definitely not a free energy device. This video does not show the step by step process on how to build one. It obviously doesn’t test it and prove it works. Do not share this video anywhere. Please.





Welcome to this website. If you are interested in free energy, cancer cures that are harmless, cheap and effective, or how this planet might be healed and what some of the obstacles seem to be, you might find these pages of interest. To readers from the past: welcome back. To those new to my work, I hope that you find something worthwhile on this site.





The information on this website is freely given. Several pieces of it, and other writings of mine, have been published elsewhere. If you want to reproduce some of these writings, I ask that you also provide a link to this site and tell your readers that what you have reproduced is a small excerpt of it. Also, since this information is freely given, I do not want anybody to charge for it. Please reproduce it in the spirit in which it has been given to the world. Thank you. Alternatively, you can consider this website as licensed under CC-BY-NC.





This work defies neat categorization, and the political-economic-historical-scientific-spiritual aspects of this work pervade all of it, and are all interrelated. Nevertheless, an attempt has been made to organize this site's essays into something resembling order. In the spring and summer of 2014, before my big essay was published, I revised virtually every essay on this site, to align them with my big essay.