Fraud and Future Elections | Beyond the Cover

Because of the widespread vote fraud that took place in the 2016 presidential election, does it make any sense to bother voting in future elections? In this episode of Beyond the Cover, senior editor Rebecca Terrell answers that question with an absolute “yes” — and explains why. Rebecca is the author of a two-article cover story package in the August 29, 2022 issue of The New American: “Fraud and Future Elections” and “Securing Future Elections.” In her interview with host Gary Benoit, she provides examples of the fraud that took place in the 2016 presidential election while also pointing out that election integrity can be restored. The latter point she will develop in more detail in a follow-up interview in the next installment of Beyond the Cover.





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To read “Fraud and Future Elections” by Rebecca Terrell, visit https://thenewamerican.com/fraud-and-future-elections/





To learn about and participate in The John Birch Society’s action project to “Restore Election Integrity,” visit https://jbs.org/vote/