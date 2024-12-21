BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Russia: Ukrainian formations used drones to attack Kazan - part 2
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1266 followers
51 views • 4 months ago

This morning, Ukrainian formations used drones to attack Kazan. According to the latest information, at least eight drones raided the city: one hit an industrial facility, another fell near a river, and the remaining six damaged residential buildings in the Sovetsky, Kirovsky and Privolzhsky districts.

Footage is actively circulating online of the drones hitting the 37-story residential complex "Azure Skies" - one of the tallest buildings in the administrative center of the Republic of Tatarstan. As a result of the impact, the building's glazing was damaged and a fire broke out. Another UAV hit the 23-story residential complex "Manhattan" and a 5-story building on Clara Zetkin Street.


Against the backdrop of the attack, residents were evacuated from the affected buildings, as well as nearby schools and enterprises. Temporary restrictions have been introduced to ensure the safety of Kazan airport operations. According to official data, there are no casualties. Operational and emergency services are working in the incident zones, and representatives of the regional authorities, including the head of the republic Rustam Minnikhanov, have arrived at the scene.

#Russia #Tatarstan #Ukraine

@rybar 

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
