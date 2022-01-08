ARE WE RULLED BY MK ULTRA SEXUAL PREDATORS?

**URGENT MESSAGE** PLEASE PAY ATTENTION**

NO MATTER WHAT RACE, GENDER OR RELIGION YOU ARE, NO MATTER WHO YOU VOTED FOR, NO MATTER IF YOU HATE DONALD TRUMP, NO MATTER IF YOU HATE COPS OR GOVERNMENT IN GENERAL, NO MATTER IF YOU LOVE THE NEWS ON CNN/MSNBC AND HATE ALL OTHER CHANNELS, NO MATTER IF YOU ARE YOUNG OR OLD, NO MATTER IF YOU GIVE A DAMN ABOUT POLITICS, WORLDPEACE, RAPE OR CORRUPTION:

PLEASE READ THIS MESSAGE AND SHARE IT WITH EVERYONE. TIME IS VERY SHORT. YOU NEED TO HEAR THIS AND YOU NEED TO HEAR THIS RIGHT NOW!

Very soon, terrible news will spread. It will seem impossible to believe. Horrible, sickening, unbelievable things. It will shake your world and may turn everything you believed in upside down. People you know will be accused of unbelievable, monstrous things. This could be people in Hollywood, politicians, journalists, popstars, charities, religious leaders, institutions, heads of states, police officers, etc.

We want you to know that good people have been fighting a silent battle behind the screen, in order to save the world from terrible horrors. It was a lonely war. It was a silent one. Chances are, you did not even notice it. But you will soon. That’s why I am warning you and why you must hear me out.



We’re just a bunch of anonymous people from around the globe. We don’t want money nor fame. We just couldn’t watch the world burn down and do nothing. That’s why we are trying to warn you.

We have been supporting our President Donald J. Trump in his efforts to drain the swamp. I don’t care if you like our President or not. I just want you to know that he will come to light. Please don’t afraid. You will be safe. Bad actors will be brought to justice. Good people will prosper and live happy lives. Children/adults in slavery will be liberated.

If you want to know more, search for #Qanon.

Be prepared for what you will find: some truths are HARD to swallow.

Remember: inform your friends and family. Stay calm and inform yourself. Your President works day and night to protect you from unimaginable horror. This will all be over soon: we are winning BIGLY!

Q