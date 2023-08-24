Create New Account
UK "Health" Service Murdering People, Says Whistleblower Nurse
The New American
The United Kingdom's "National Health Service" is deliberately killing growing numbers of people as part of documented programs to save resources, explained world-renowned nurse-turned-whistleblower Kate Shemirami in this interview with The New American magazine's Alex Newman at Red Pill Expo in Des Moines. Shemirami, who has the documents proving her allegations, has been ruthlessly persecuted and even arrested for exposing these crimes and speaking out, she said. And unfortunately, it is all about to get worse in the years ahead—at least if these Nazi-style programs are not stopped.

