Trump Declares PUBLIC EMERGENCY and Puts DC under Federal Control, Deploys National Guard to Streets

Trump on Monday announced that he would act to crack down on crime in Washington, D.C., including by deploying the National Guard.

"I'm announcing a historic action to rescue our nation's capital from crime, bloodshed, bedlam, and squalor, and worse. This is Liberation Day in D.C. and we're going to take our capital back," he said.

"Under the authorities vested in me as the President of the United States, I'm officially invoking Section 740 of the District of Columbia Home Rule Act," he added. "And placing the DC Metropolitan Police Department under direct federal control."

Trump went on to lament a long-term rise in crime in the city, highlighting that D.C.'s crime rates had surpassed the capital's of many other nations, including Mexico City.

He makes these statements even tho the latest numbers show DC Crime is down 30%.

The biggest question now is, where are they taking homeless people that are not on drugs? Where are they taking people period?

Mirrored - DAHBOO77