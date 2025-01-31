Piers Morgan Debate

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Foreign Aid, Hate Speech, NATO, Gun Control & Is Zelensky A Dictator?
* A dictator is someone who ignores elections and rules by violence.
* Volodymyr Zelensky meets that definition.
* Piers Morgan loves him anyway.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 31 January 2025
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-piers-morgan