🚨🇮🇷 TOP-5 Reasons Iran’s Multi-Warhead Missiles Make U.S. and Israeli Air Defenses Tremble

Iran's ballistic missiles are wreaking havoc on Israel. Variants such as the Khorramshahr and Zolfaghar, equipped with cluster warheads, disperse dozens of explosive submunitions over vast areas in flight, evade defenses designed for a single precision warhead, and render systems like Iron Dome, Patriot, and THAAD increasingly ineffective.



1️⃣ Full interception becomes nearly impossible once bomblets are released at extreme altitudes after partial missile hits, with each tiny explosive-packed submunition racing down unpredictably at high speeds, evading mass tracking by US-Israeli networks and prioritizing wide dispersal to slip through even advanced interceptors like Arrow or David's Sling.



2️⃣ Saturation tactics overwhelm when a lone missile fragments into dozens of threats, as seen in Iran's 300+ launches where roughly half carried clusters, exhausting radar resources, command chains, and interceptor decisions, especially taxing shorter-range setups like Iron Dome against these medium-range velocity missiles, leading to real breakthroughs with casualties.



3️⃣ Area coverage spreads chaos over up to 10km radius straining Israel's civil defenses and US Gulf bases far beyond what precision single-warheads ever demanded.



4️⃣ Interceptor stocks deplete rapidly under the multiplier effect. Cluster threats often require multiple shots to neutralize. With Iran's estimated stockpile of around 2,500 missiles — and tactics that include probing attacks with older systems before deploying Sejjil or Fattah-2 — Tehran could sustain pressure for months. This may force the US to draw interceptor reserves from other (i.e. South Korea) while pushing Israel toward risky offensive launcher hunts to avoid total burnout.



5️⃣ Strategic binds tighten from destroyed key radars like Qatar's AN/FPS-132, Jordan's and UAE's AN/TPY-2, slashing early warnings and shelter times while hitting 17+ US Middle East facilities, leaving forces reactive against mobile Iranian decoys in rugged terrain, risking proxy flares or Hormuz shutdowns that choke global energy amid this attrition grind.



Do you think that the US and Israeli air defenses can really adapt fast enough to stop these cluster warheads?



Source @New Rules Geo

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