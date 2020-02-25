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Amazon Electronics Buyer Beware: You Might Just Be Getting "Gyped!!"
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31 views • February 25, 2020
This third-party seller made a DELIBERATE attempt at "frauding" me but being a highly technical person, they got caught. There is no telling how many people are being defrauded every day. This seller sent stock items to Amazon for Amazon shipping fulfillment, so it is NOT Amazon's fault. However, the point is, third-party sellers are doing their best to defraud average everyday buyers. This video is an excellent example in how they do it.
With ME, they have been caught and adequately reported.
With ME, they have been caught and adequately reported.
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