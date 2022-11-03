Quo VadisNov 2, 2022





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Valeria Copponi for November 2, 2022.





My dearest children, few of you are left to praise Jesus and Me, as you have seen most of your brothers have chosen the path that will lead them to hell.





Yes, children, they have not yet understood that only Jesus is to be praised, instead they have chosen the devil even if they have defined it as Halloween.





One cannot have fun and be happy in having fun if Jesus does not occupy the first place among you children.





Leave these diabolical figures and pray and fast because many of you have chosen the devil, that is, hell, for their eternity.





Children, pray that many of these children of mine will return to me, their true Mother!





Times are running out precisely because of these disobedient children of mine, the Father does not want to lose any more children who become disobedient and thus choose eternal hell where there will be weeping and gnashing of teeth.





I cannot lose other children like this, the Father will shorten earthly times.





Pray my children, be obedient to God's laws, you can still choose: God or Satan.





The Father leaves you free but do not let freedom become eternal suffering.





Ask for forgiveness for all your shortcomings and theirs since you will not have much time to convert to your Father.





I bless you, I love you and I pray for you.





Mary Mother of the Church.





Valeria Copponi’s story of receiving locutions from heaven started when she was in Lourdes accompanying her military husband on pilgrimage.





There she heard a voice that she identified as her guardian angel, telling her to get up.





He then presented her to Our Lady, who said; You will be my cenacle; a term she only understood years later when a priest used it in the context of the prayer group she started in home city of Rome, Italy.





It was Father Gabriele Amorth who encouraged Valeria to diffuse her messages outside the prayer cenacle.





The attitude of the clergy is predictably mixed: some priests are skeptical, while others participate fully in the cenacle.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-StFEmgGeXI



