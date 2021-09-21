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Dr. Death: COVID Clot Shots for 5-11 Year Old Kids by Halloween
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781 views • September 21, 2021
(Sept 20, 2021) Anthony Fauci is very excited about injecting little kids (which have statistically zero chance of dying from COVID) with an experimental mRNA gene therapy.
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