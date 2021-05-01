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This one line from Biden's speech was wildly sad and disrespectful | Eric Greitens
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220 views • May 01, 2021
Former Governor of Missouri and Senatorial candidate Eric Greitens joins Rob Schmitt to discuss the words and rhetoric from President Joe Biden's first joint address to Congress. - via Rob Schmitt Tonight, weeknights at 10PM ET on Newsmax TV
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