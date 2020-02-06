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06/02/20 #AmericanSpringPSYOP: Race War, Transnational Coup, HRC/Rosenstein, Sunrise #Covfefe
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417 views • June 03, 2020
You Are Free TV
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6/2: Day 8 of the C&P Race war plandemic as #Obamagate hearings begin in Senate tomorrow with Rosenstein testimony. Transnational cabal funded operation American Spring is underway, the latest in Sor_s' Color Revolutions, with all the same players. meanwhile, the Sunrise Movement is set to be a Maoist-style youth movement in America to bring about Happytalism, the World Economic Forum and UN plan for a New World Economic Order...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.
#Obamagate- Rod Rosenstein hearing tomorrow is what is REALLY happening:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/...
Judicial Watch on HRC trying to dodge testifying on her treasonous email server:
https://www.judicialwatch.org/press-r...
Covfefe means, I will stand up, in the end we will end the fight against Lucifer and the fallen angels:
https://themarshallreport.wordpress.c...
Cloward & Piven wanted to use race wars to set up a universal basic income and bankrupt the US economy:
https://thefederalistpapers.org/us/is...
Keep watch on Millie Weaver, set to expose the Internationalist Fascist run Sunrise Movement, fueled by the De_p State Insurrectionists:
https://www.millennialmillie.com/post...
Aaron Berger, head of Sunrise Movement's Asymmetric Solutions Corp., a paramilitary organization:
https://www.asymmetricsolutionsusa.co...
Who is Aaron Berger, member of World Economic Forum:
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/author...
Who is Sunrise:
https://www.sunrisemovement.org/
Who is the Momentum organization that's training children:
https://www.momentumcommunity.org/
Zach Exley, Rules for Revolutionaries author, who worked for Wikipedia and CAP, involved with Brand New Congress and New Democrats, Young Turks:
https://www.rulesforrevolutionaries.org/
Sunrise, and black sun symbolism in fascism:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Occulti...
George Soros/Alexander Soros funded and orchestrated the take over of the American justice system on the State and local level:
https://www.politico.com/story/2016/0...
Talia Marie Kelly, killed by a rioter in Davenport, IA. Her sister speaks out:
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/20...
Black immigrant tells of protestors in DC:
https://www.breitbart.com/social-just...
Former BLM organizer, Chaziel Sunz, exposes DNC black operatives taking over:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wrQqP...
BLM's philosophical inspiration is Assata Shakur, BLA member and cop killer:
http://assatashakur.com/
Why are radicals running our Justice system?
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/bronson...
The UN cabal pushes "happytalism" for a global Prison Planet:
https://unnwo.org/
https://www.happytalism.world/
If you want to be recorded! You can sign up to read the UN whitepaper:
https://happytalism.com/
This what a transnational Prison Planet future looks like:
Please watch:
https://studio.youtube.com/video/vbOU...
https://www.rt.com/news/442269-first-...
https://www.scientificamerican.com/ar...
Hostis Humani Generis- Enemies Against All Humanity-Treason:
https://lonang.com/library/reference/...
HHG was meant to stop slaver pirates!
https://www.oxfordscholarship.com/vie...
Lithium Orotate for healing methylation in the brain:
https://www.verywellmind.com/the-bene...
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join the 6pm Prayer Wave where ever you are to pray for the end of the elite cabal's centuries old plan for a prison planet to enslave humanity! WE ARE FREE! And WE WILL Defeat them!
To become a YAFTV Patron:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
When you become a Patron, the Tetrogen 20% off code link and code will be sent to you immediately!
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: Https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
To support the channel with PayPal:
[email protected]
- hit the friends tab, friends!
WE ARE FREE!!
88K subscribers
6/2: Day 8 of the C&P Race war plandemic as #Obamagate hearings begin in Senate tomorrow with Rosenstein testimony. Transnational cabal funded operation American Spring is underway, the latest in Sor_s' Color Revolutions, with all the same players. meanwhile, the Sunrise Movement is set to be a Maoist-style youth movement in America to bring about Happytalism, the World Economic Forum and UN plan for a New World Economic Order...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.
#Obamagate- Rod Rosenstein hearing tomorrow is what is REALLY happening:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/...
Judicial Watch on HRC trying to dodge testifying on her treasonous email server:
https://www.judicialwatch.org/press-r...
Covfefe means, I will stand up, in the end we will end the fight against Lucifer and the fallen angels:
https://themarshallreport.wordpress.c...
Cloward & Piven wanted to use race wars to set up a universal basic income and bankrupt the US economy:
https://thefederalistpapers.org/us/is...
Keep watch on Millie Weaver, set to expose the Internationalist Fascist run Sunrise Movement, fueled by the De_p State Insurrectionists:
https://www.millennialmillie.com/post...
Aaron Berger, head of Sunrise Movement's Asymmetric Solutions Corp., a paramilitary organization:
https://www.asymmetricsolutionsusa.co...
Who is Aaron Berger, member of World Economic Forum:
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/author...
Who is Sunrise:
https://www.sunrisemovement.org/
Who is the Momentum organization that's training children:
https://www.momentumcommunity.org/
Zach Exley, Rules for Revolutionaries author, who worked for Wikipedia and CAP, involved with Brand New Congress and New Democrats, Young Turks:
https://www.rulesforrevolutionaries.org/
Sunrise, and black sun symbolism in fascism:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Occulti...
George Soros/Alexander Soros funded and orchestrated the take over of the American justice system on the State and local level:
https://www.politico.com/story/2016/0...
Talia Marie Kelly, killed by a rioter in Davenport, IA. Her sister speaks out:
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/20...
Black immigrant tells of protestors in DC:
https://www.breitbart.com/social-just...
Former BLM organizer, Chaziel Sunz, exposes DNC black operatives taking over:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wrQqP...
BLM's philosophical inspiration is Assata Shakur, BLA member and cop killer:
http://assatashakur.com/
Why are radicals running our Justice system?
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/bronson...
The UN cabal pushes "happytalism" for a global Prison Planet:
https://unnwo.org/
https://www.happytalism.world/
If you want to be recorded! You can sign up to read the UN whitepaper:
https://happytalism.com/
This what a transnational Prison Planet future looks like:
Please watch:
https://studio.youtube.com/video/vbOU...
https://www.rt.com/news/442269-first-...
https://www.scientificamerican.com/ar...
Hostis Humani Generis- Enemies Against All Humanity-Treason:
https://lonang.com/library/reference/...
HHG was meant to stop slaver pirates!
https://www.oxfordscholarship.com/vie...
Lithium Orotate for healing methylation in the brain:
https://www.verywellmind.com/the-bene...
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join the 6pm Prayer Wave where ever you are to pray for the end of the elite cabal's centuries old plan for a prison planet to enslave humanity! WE ARE FREE! And WE WILL Defeat them!
To become a YAFTV Patron:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
When you become a Patron, the Tetrogen 20% off code link and code will be sent to you immediately!
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: Https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
To support the channel with PayPal:
[email protected]
- hit the friends tab, friends!
WE ARE FREE!!
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