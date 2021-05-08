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The 7 Trumpets of Revelation Coming Soon!!!
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90 views • May 08, 2021
Original Video is Here https://youtu.be/yO4rgGGzgZ0
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Bible prophecy is coming to pass RIGHT now at an alarming rate! Have you read Revelations in your Bible to see what's next? JESUS IS COMING SOON!
BE READY when He comes for HIS BRIDE in the RAPTURE & don't get LEFT BEHIND! JESUS told us to PRAY that we are counted WORTHY to escape the THINGS TO COME & to stand before the Son of man in Luke 21:36! JESUS HIMSELF TOLD US TO PRAY TO ESCAPE THE THINGS TO COME!!!!!! That should SPEAK FOR ITSELF of the things to SOON come!
The SPIRIT & THE BRIDE SAY COME LORD JESUS! Is that the cry of your heart? If you call yourself a Christian, the most ANTICIPATED event since JESUS ascended up to Heaven, is His RETURN for us! Are you looking forward to it? If you're not, you might want to ask yourself WHY... Because according to the BIBLE, if you are PART OF HIS BRIDE, your hearts' cry will be "COME LORD JESUS!" (Revelations 22:17)
Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=John%201&;version=KJV
.
Bible prophecy is coming to pass RIGHT now at an alarming rate! Have you read Revelations in your Bible to see what's next? JESUS IS COMING SOON!
BE READY when He comes for HIS BRIDE in the RAPTURE & don't get LEFT BEHIND! JESUS told us to PRAY that we are counted WORTHY to escape the THINGS TO COME & to stand before the Son of man in Luke 21:36! JESUS HIMSELF TOLD US TO PRAY TO ESCAPE THE THINGS TO COME!!!!!! That should SPEAK FOR ITSELF of the things to SOON come!
The SPIRIT & THE BRIDE SAY COME LORD JESUS! Is that the cry of your heart? If you call yourself a Christian, the most ANTICIPATED event since JESUS ascended up to Heaven, is His RETURN for us! Are you looking forward to it? If you're not, you might want to ask yourself WHY... Because according to the BIBLE, if you are PART OF HIS BRIDE, your hearts' cry will be "COME LORD JESUS!" (Revelations 22:17)
Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=John%201&;version=KJV
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