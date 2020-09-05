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radiation reading at Nevada Proving Grounds
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89 views • September 05, 2020
I took my own geiger counter to the Nevada Test site, right next to Area 51 where they detonated 900 nuclear devices between 1950 and 1992 (its the most nuclear radiated place on the planet).....wanna guess what my geiger counter told me?.....I'll give you a hint.....NUKES ARE FAKE!
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