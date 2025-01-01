BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Discover How Methylene Blue Impacts Your Microbiome - Dr. Dane Newville
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
631 followers
Follow
151 views • 4 months ago

Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html


Methylene Blue Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/methyleneblue


Video Original Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qFvY9c68Tkc

Credit For Video And Description To: https://www.youtube.com/@MDcustomRx


Methylene Blue: The Ultimate Secret for Optimal Health - Dr. Dane Newville


🧠 In today’s video Dr. Dane Newville will discuss the impact of Methylene Blue on the bacteria in our gi tract, also known as our microbiome.


In this video, we'll be discussing the effects of methylene blue on the microbiome. We'll be discussing its benefits and how it can be used to improve your health.


Methylene blue is a medication that has been used for many years to treat various conditions. It is also known to have a positive effect on the microbiome, which is the collection of bacteria and other microorganisms that live in your body. In this video, we'll be discussing the effects of methylene blue on the microbiome and how you can use it to improve your health.


📽️ To view Dr. Newville’s 1st video on Methylene Blue:


📋 Schedule an APPOINTMENT with a Licensed Pharmacist: https://mdcustomrx.com/request-appt/


📝 Sign up for our email newsletter to receive exclusive offers, notifications of upcoming seminars and special events: https://mdcustomrx.com/newsletter-sig...


The information presented in the following video are based upon the experience and training of the presenter and scientific information currently available. The suggestions in this presentation are not meant to be a substitute for medical evaluation and treatment. The presenter does not recommend changing or adding medications or supplements without consulting your personal physician.


The presenter specifically disclaims any liability arising directly or indirectly from the use of this presentation.


This video is NOT sponsored. Some product links are affiliate links which means if you buy something we'll receive a small commission. Before you make any changes in your health regimen or diet first consult a physician and obtain a medical exam and proper diagnosis. Seek the advice from a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any medical condition questions.


💝 THANK YOU FOR WATCHING, COMMENTING, SUBSCRIBING & LIKING. Let us know if you have any pharmacy health questions in the comment section below the video. One of the goals of this channel is help educate you in simplified terms so YOU can easily optimize your health.


CONTACT INFO: MD Custom RX

☎️Ph # 262-373-1050

🕰️ Hours: 9:30am-6pm CST M-F

📧 Email: [email protected]


📽️ To view Dr. Newville’s video on Nitric Oxide: https://www.youtube.com/live/uC0cifH2fUI?feature=share


📋 Schedule an APPOINTMENT with a Licensed Pharmacist: https://mdcustomrx.com/request-appt/


📝 Sign up for our email newsletter to receive exclusive offers, notifications of upcoming seminars and special event


Keywords
methylene bluemethylene blue benefitshow to use methylene bluemethylene blue effectsmethylene blue custom rxmethylene blue dr dane newvillemethylene blue gut microbiomemethylene blue gut microbiome effectsmethylene blue effects on microbiomemethylene blue effects on gut microbiomemethylene blue effects on gut floramethylene blue gut floramethylene blue microbiome
