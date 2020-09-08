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Vriendinnetjes Debbie en Eline hebben probleempjes!
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66 views • September 08, 2020
Dwight Sergio Samson doet verhaal over Debbie en Eline.
Ruzie dus met het vriendinnetje van Debbie Beekwielder, Eline.
Dwight Sergio Samson is ziedend en trekt erop uit, gelukkig met camera.
Op een niet mis verstaanbare wijze legt hij uit hoe het zit.
Al snappen we er geen reet van, het is onbetaalbaar!
Ruzie dus met het vriendinnetje van Debbie Beekwielder, Eline.
Dwight Sergio Samson is ziedend en trekt erop uit, gelukkig met camera.
Op een niet mis verstaanbare wijze legt hij uit hoe het zit.
Al snappen we er geen reet van, het is onbetaalbaar!
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