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NOW THEY WANT YOU TO WEAR SMART MASKS (GOOD NEWS on this channel TOMORROW,)
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160 views • February 23, 2021
MY PROMISE OF GOOD NEWS TOMORROW, FOR NOW HUGO, NOW THEY WANT YOU TO WEAR SMART MASKS
https://youtu.be/4j0YwlDu7T8
Think you could be doing these evil people a favour in an unintended way. Plenty of lunatics identifiable by there already willingness to wear the mask and in some demented way believe they are sacrificing themselves and US, to save the Planet. Best distancing the channel from the conscious dreamers.
NOW THEY WANT YOU TO WEAR SMART MASKS / Hugo Talks #lockdown TELEGRAM CHANNEL - https://t.me/hugotalks Subscribe to Website - https://hugotalks.com
https://youtu.be/4j0YwlDu7T8
Think you could be doing these evil people a favour in an unintended way. Plenty of lunatics identifiable by there already willingness to wear the mask and in some demented way believe they are sacrificing themselves and US, to save the Planet. Best distancing the channel from the conscious dreamers.
NOW THEY WANT YOU TO WEAR SMART MASKS / Hugo Talks #lockdown TELEGRAM CHANNEL - https://t.me/hugotalks Subscribe to Website - https://hugotalks.com
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