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How do You Know if it's the Holy Spirit?
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7 views • December 24, 2019
#testimonychallenge
The topic of this discussion is how scripture teaches us to recognize the work of the Holy Spirit. In Galatians 5 we see what the fruit of the "flesh" man is and the Fruit of the Spirit. This short video explains if a ministry or a person isn't producing love, joy, peace patience (long-suffering), kindness, gentleness, faithfulness, and self-control, then chances are it's not the work of the Holy Spirit.
Don't fall for fakes. The fruit of the Spirit can't be purchased or traded for. Any entity that is selling a religious high or a short cut to walking out your faith probably has something out of balance with the Word.
The topic of this discussion is how scripture teaches us to recognize the work of the Holy Spirit. In Galatians 5 we see what the fruit of the "flesh" man is and the Fruit of the Spirit. This short video explains if a ministry or a person isn't producing love, joy, peace patience (long-suffering), kindness, gentleness, faithfulness, and self-control, then chances are it's not the work of the Holy Spirit.
Don't fall for fakes. The fruit of the Spirit can't be purchased or traded for. Any entity that is selling a religious high or a short cut to walking out your faith probably has something out of balance with the Word.
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