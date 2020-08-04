Dismantle The Squad Before They Dismantle America

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Leftist nation loathing and neglect from the voters installed the enemy that is destroying from within. The squad has had a major part in the transformation of the Democrats from a bleeding heart liberal progressive party into a marxist ideology that is burning down western civilization. And they are only getting started. Witness the loathing Ilhan Omar has for her fellow Americans as she reaps the rewards of her political power for her own benefit. All the while furthering the marxist Black Lives Matter demands with her Congressional counterparts. As Soros pours a record 50 million into the 2020 Election. Vote these threats to our Republic out before any more businesses or lives are destroyed in their wake.
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