ARE THERE ENOUGH TREES IN CANADA TO MAKE OXYGEN FOR HUMANS?
Published 19 hours ago

www.FreedomReport.ca


The Boreal forest of Canada has over 540 million trees and if you count Alaska and the rest of the contiguous United states, there are 1 trillion trees in North America. Yes, there has been arson throughout the course of this year but all of that arson has not even accounted for the destruction of a billion trees. Trees will grow back within just a couple of years and the smaller saplings give out more oxygen than large trees.


When forests burn they release so much carbon that the soil is now supercharged so just about everything known to man will grow in that place and the wildlife will return very rapidly thereafter.


In Canada we simply did not release enough carbon into the atmosphere to keep trees alive and that is something to consider!


naturetreesclimatechangedestructionoxygenarsonforestfiresregrowth

