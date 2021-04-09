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Government Uses Church in Vaccine Roll-out
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94 views • April 09, 2021
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Government using the church to roll out their plan...I said this would happen right at the beginning of all this...the PM using Jesus own words to placate the church...division and shutdown of social interaction all part of the plan...time to wake up...time for those who are silent but awake to speak up...time to shout it from the rooftops as tyranny deepens with every passing day. Time to be on the right side of history.
www.endtimehour.co.uk
Government using the church to roll out their plan...I said this would happen right at the beginning of all this...the PM using Jesus own words to placate the church...division and shutdown of social interaction all part of the plan...time to wake up...time for those who are silent but awake to speak up...time to shout it from the rooftops as tyranny deepens with every passing day. Time to be on the right side of history.
www.endtimehour.co.uk
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