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Protestors Beg Parents At Injection Centers As New Clots Emerge
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
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233 views • July 14, 2022

Protestors Beg Parents At Injection Centers As New Clots Emerge


Dr. Jane discusses how hundreds of protestors made up off doctors, nurses, scientists, and other concerned citizens plead with parents determined to get their babies and toddlers jabbed with this deadly gene changing bioweapon, warning of heart damage, bleeding and death and later a review of the dereliction of oversight duties by regulatory agencies and how they are moving in the wrong direction to remove even more safeguards, and last segment is an expose on the insanity of projects underway to get these dangerous materials into your body whether you consent or not.

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protestorsemergebeg parents at injection centersas new clots
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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