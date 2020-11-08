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Marijuana Addiction?
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43 views • November 08, 2020
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Question: “I started smoking cannabis about 17 years ago, when I was 17 years old. My abuse of cannabis greatly impacted my marriage. I would like to still be able to use cannabis in a healthy way, but I'm not sure if that's possible. Am I playing with a fantasy? As an aside to this: this sort of thing is not exactly talked about in "stoner culture", but the discussion is one that needs to be had. What is it going to take for cannabis culture to develop a sense of responsibility and moderation?”
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▶️MP3: https://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/4079/marijuana-addiction-call-in-show-may-2nd-2018
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Question: “I started smoking cannabis about 17 years ago, when I was 17 years old. My abuse of cannabis greatly impacted my marriage. I would like to still be able to use cannabis in a healthy way, but I'm not sure if that's possible. Am I playing with a fantasy? As an aside to this: this sort of thing is not exactly talked about in "stoner culture", but the discussion is one that needs to be had. What is it going to take for cannabis culture to develop a sense of responsibility and moderation?”
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