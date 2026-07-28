Ted Cruz laughs off concerns Americans have about Section 219 of the NDAA, calling them misinformation, and insists there is no merging of the United States and Israel’s militaries.

Cruz says this is simply business as usual

"We cooperate with our allies."

"We work with our allies."

"Israel and Turkey are not getting into a military conflict."

Source @Shadow of Ezra

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