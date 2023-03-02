https://gettr.com/post/p2a6fpo5afb

2023.03.01 If U.S. House Speaker McCarthy visits Taiwan, Xi Jinping will definitely supply Russia with high-end suicide drones for fear of affecting his prestige in the Party. The Chinese Communist Party has been sending massive amounts of weapons and military supplies to Russia even before the start of the Russo-Ukraine War!

如果美国众议院议长麦卡锡访台，习近平担心影响他在党内的威望，一定会向俄罗斯提供高端自杀式无人机。从俄乌战争开战前中共就向俄罗斯输送大量的武器和军事补给物资!





