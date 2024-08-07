A Ukrainian soldier surrenders to a Russian drone!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
📍 Verbovoye, Orekhov direction
Units of the Novorossiysk Guards Airborne Formation of the Dnepr Group of Forces continue to advance in their area of responsibility capturing AFU strongholds.
During a battle, the UAV operators of the Guards Air Assault Regiment from Feodosia located an AFU serviceman in a dugout attempting to take shelter form the artillery and attack UAVs of the paratroopers from Crimea. After a drop of munitions in the dugout, the AFU serviceman was concussed, lost hope, decided to lay down his weapon and surrender. He tried to talk to the Russian quadcopter operator.
The quadcopter loaded with the VOG-25 munition hovered over the AFU serviceman and controlled his movement preventing him from fleeing. As a result, the Ukrainian POW was escorted to the forward positions of Crimean paratroopers, where our units welcomed him.
Source @MoD Russia
