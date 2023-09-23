The abandoned dog burst into tears when a neighbor recognized her and called her name on the street

Pitiful Animal





Sep 22, 2023





After hearing that there was a dog living in the village Lunevo, district Solnechnogorsk need our help

We turned up and were quite shocked due to what the dog was suffering.

Although the weather was cold, she was still walking with almost hair of her body loss

It was heartbreaking that looking at her her gait

I couldn't image that she was still surviving until now

How people could walk past her and not help, at least reporting the dog to us

Today she will be sleeping on a mattress, full and warm

Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!





Subscribe to Channel: / @pitifulanimal8763

If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e9UvPht1MsM