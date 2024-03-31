Footage of Counter-Terrorism Operation in Dagestan, Russia was published this morning - 3 Detained

Footage of the counter-terrorism operation in Dagestan was published this morning. (Dagestan, officially the Republic of Dagestan, is a republic of Russia situated in the North Caucasus of Eastern Europe, along the Caspian Sea)
Three militants who were preparing terrorist attacks in the region were detained.
MORE.
⚡️Citizens of the Central Asian republic detained today in Dagestan during the CTO, according to preliminary information, were directly related to the terrorists who attacked Crocus City Hall - source of the RVNP
