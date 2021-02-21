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World war 2 Hoax No one Died No one Hurt by so called "war". "WAR" as you KNOW it is a HOAX -WAR is controlled demolition and strategic relocation
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251 views • February 21, 2021
DO NOT CARE what you LIE filled and NON hero ASS'd grand pappy has to say, Tell him for me to STFU liar "thanks" WAR is NOT as Described DO NOT lie do not false witness death for any reason period. Last time i tell you.
WAR is controlled demolition and strategic relocation
CON-troll-ed
money/sex/drugs all war is the same idea
WAR is controlled demolition and strategic relocation
CON-troll-ed
money/sex/drugs all war is the same idea
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