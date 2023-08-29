CNN Cameraman Caught Plotting J6: John Sullivan Coordinated J6 Operation With Ray Epps

“Jayden X” worked closely with Rap Epps leading up to the J6 false flag operation.

National File reporter Alicia Powe is here to talk about her bombshell report exposing the coordination between the press and J6 provocateurs.

John Sullivan’s brother, James, has been begging the press to report on this critical information but the MSM has refused.

James Sullivan told National File that his brother Jayden X helped plan January 6.

Reportedly, Jaden X planned the chaos using “Antifa Discord servers”.

He also previously worked with the FBI to target his enemies and started riots among Antifa groups during social justice protests.

John Sullivan has been given a pass by the two tiered justice system and has been authorized to leave the country because he is now a war correspondent inside Ukraine.

The government is holding back exculpatory evidence from J6 and this story should require retrials and acquittals of J6 defendants.

James Sullivan was paid 30K by CNN for footage of Ashli Babbitt’s death.

There is growing evidence that suggests the death of Ashli Babbitt was pre-planned.

