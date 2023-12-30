And We Know 12.29.2023 “Brazen”-Do not fear, Dictator narrative push, Ballot games, War drums, OWLSnake comms, Pra

LT of And We Know





Dec 29, 2023





Alina Habba will be highlighted today as we are all in a fight for our freedom. It is a call for us to go to prayer, find out where we can be used locally and lift up those on the front lines of this war. The ballot wars are happening, the push for the narrative to stick on Trump as a dictator is playing in full effect, yet it is all falling apart for the enemy. Let’s dive in.





Get your PETCLUB supplies today: http://ltpetclub247.com/

—————————————

Protect your investments with And We Know

http://andweknow.com/gold

Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.

—————————————————

*At SEA with LT Aug. 11-18, 2024 - https://www.inspirationtravel.com/LTA

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*The Patriot Light: https://thepatriotlight.com/

➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/

*BOWLING BROS: Sons Bowling channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Bowling_Bros/videos

—————————————————

Get your PETCLUB supplies today: http://ltpetclub247.com/





Devin Nunes: Republicans Need to Start Going After the Obama People in FBI and DOJ

https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/57890





Vivek Ramaswamy Suggests Nikki Haley Is the Trojan Horse the Swamp Will Prop Up to Beat Trump https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/57893





Dennis Meadows is a perfect example of how they tell us [their] plans. He wants to reduce the population and speaks of a "smart dictator" being a good idea. https://t.me/NevsChannel/12791





WATCH: MSNBC says Trump could turn off the internet if he's elected 😂 https://t.me/ResistorNewswire/25208





WATCH: Former Republican Speaker Paul Ryan says Trump isn't conservative, but an "authoritarian narcissist" https://t.me/ResistorNewswire/25230





WATCH: NeverTrump group releases their latest fearmongering ad about Trump 😂 https://t.me/ResistorNewswire/25432





Alina Habba- time to get brazen https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/57941\





Tucker Carlson on Non-Humans “That have always Been Here” — Under the Oceans and Underground, and implicates the Vatican has been Involved for the Last 100 Years 👀 https://t.me/candlesinthenight/66988





The White House posted this video, led by John Podesta. The first two animals— A Snake and an Owl https://t.me/candlesinthenight/67009





In Nashville, Tennessee is a replica of the Greek Parthenon and idol of Athena. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EcZPkyRxSFQ

——————————

*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5





*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591





➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/





➜ IVERMECTIN- Get Ivermectin here: https://zaharaheckscher.com/ Use Code is “AWK10” to get 10% off





➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16





Connect with us in the following ways:

+ DISCORD Fellows: https://discord.gg/kMt8R2FC4z

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/296bsd54

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/bde9bun2

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow





➜ ALL LINKS: https://linktr.ee/andweknow828





➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow





📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u





➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/





Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4412mu-12.29.23-brazen-do-not-fear-dictator-narrative-push-ballot-games-war-drums-.html