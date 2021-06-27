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Browning Buckmark Micro Bull with a HIVIZ Fiber Optic Front Sight
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142 views • June 27, 2021
Vision problems? Getting older? Today we take a look at my Browning Buckmark Micro Bull with a HIVIZ fiber optic front sight. If you need more contrast between your front and rear sight, well, fiber optic might be something to look into.
00:00 Intro
00:34 The Buckmark
01:04 What & Why
01:20 Slow Motion
02:08 Fiber vs Tritium
02:49 Final Thoughts
#TacticalLeprechaun Approved Gear
Amazon Influencer Store
https://www.amazon.com/shop/clovertacpro
CloverTac Homepage
http://www.clovertac.com
Shirts, Swag & More
https://clovertac.com/shop/
use code HALFOFF on orders of $50 or more
Become A YouTube Channel Member
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCStJdWfvuhKP5URgXgtzx7Q/join
CloverTac On Patreon
The Best Perks On Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/clovertac
Extra Content & Cool Perks
Thank you for being a loyal friend to the
CloverTac channel! Go #FuddLyfe
00:00 Intro
00:34 The Buckmark
01:04 What & Why
01:20 Slow Motion
02:08 Fiber vs Tritium
02:49 Final Thoughts
#TacticalLeprechaun Approved Gear
Amazon Influencer Store
https://www.amazon.com/shop/clovertacpro
CloverTac Homepage
http://www.clovertac.com
Shirts, Swag & More
https://clovertac.com/shop/
use code HALFOFF on orders of $50 or more
Become A YouTube Channel Member
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCStJdWfvuhKP5URgXgtzx7Q/join
CloverTac On Patreon
The Best Perks On Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/clovertac
Extra Content & Cool Perks
Thank you for being a loyal friend to the
CloverTac channel! Go #FuddLyfe
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