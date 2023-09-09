Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Don Jr Q&A: Joan Rivers died after outing Michelle Obama as a tranny. Fact check?
channel image
GalacticStorm
2119 Subscribers
Shop now
125 views
Published 21 hours ago

A viewer comments that Joan Rivers died after outing Michelle Obama as a man and Don Jr responds 😁


“I mean listen - fact check: true… that did happen shortly thereafter…. have you ever seen a picture of Michelle Obama pregnant? Fairly sure it doesn’t exist.”


https://x.com/patri0tcontr0l/status/1700159685028872620?s=46&t=yH_YwZotlm6m-dfwNvYx3Q

Keywords
don trump jrtriggeredjoan riversq and abiden regimeobama outed

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket