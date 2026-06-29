RT News - June 29 2026 2PM GMT

June 29, 2026

rt.com









Kabul claims dozens of civilians - including children - have been killed by Pakistani air strikes on Afghanistan's border provinces. Islamabad insists the operation targeted fighters responsible for terrorist attacks on their territory. While frozen on paper, the war on Iran appears to be careering towards escalation. Following tit-for-tat strikes, Washington warns that 'violence will be met with violence' - as Tehran insists the Strait of Hormuz will remain under its complete control for the next 30 days. Fighting renews between DR Congo forces and M23 militias near the country’s eastern border - almost a year to the day after a US brokered peace deal was signed.





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