UAE prez to Putin: ‘My brother, your excellency the president, I’m very happy today to be in your great country’
96 views • 1 day ago

UAE prez to Putin: ‘My brother, your excellency the president, I’m very happy today to be in your great country’ 

Touting ‘trade with Russia has reached $11.5 BILLION’.

Also:  UAE one of suitable places for meeting with Trump - Putin

🟠Both sides have expressed interest in the Russia-US summit

🟠Putin says his meeting with Zelensky is possible, but conditions must be offered for such kinds of talks; it is too early for such conditions to appear, he added

Also:  ❗️Putin hints his meeting with Trump could take place in UAE

Under hospitality of 'friend' UAE Prez

Adds that meeting with Zelensky 'is possible' if 'certain conditions' are created

Adding:  🔥 Moscow Exchange surges after news of a planned Putin–Trump meeting

Putin says UAE is a likely venue for talks with Trump, and that Russia has 'many friends' ready to help set it up

Market reaction: instant surge

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
