CHP Talks: Pastor Henry Hildebrandt—The Church Is Essential in Times of Crisis

November 16, 2023: My guest this week is Pastor Henry Hildebrandt, pastor of the Church of God in Aylmer, Ontario. He describes for us his initial response to the dire warnings of the government regarding covid, the measures that he and his congregation took to reduce risks . . . and the subsequent actions they took as they saw the official narrative begin to unravel. During the time of the lockdowns, and despite significant fines and restrictions, he was able to remain calm and respectful towards authority while steadfastly insisting on obedience to God rather than men.
