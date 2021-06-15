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UNDERSTANDING THE ANTI-PATRIARCHY INQUISITION
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21 views • June 15, 2021
What is it about The Patriarchy that makes it so hated, reviled, and targeted above all other targets of the Leftists Inquisition now pillaging the land?
The problem, from their perspective, is the simple base biblical meaning of patriarchy itself: Father rule.
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The problem, from their perspective, is the simple base biblical meaning of patriarchy itself: Father rule.
_______
Connect at www.HellrazerReport.com
Donate: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=ZWYZT9XWMV9DG
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/ScottAlanBuss
Gab: https://gab.com/ScottAlanBuss
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ScottAlanBuss
MeWe: https://mewe.com/p/hellrazerreport
Minds: https://www.minds.com/hellrazerreport/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HellrazerReport
Podcast: https://hellrazerreport.podbean.com/
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