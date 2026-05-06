Encouragement Of Violence

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This is where we are.
This is the trend where the system has shifted from accountability to acceptance.
Why such sympathy for the devil?
What you are seeing now is strategic: the removal of pieces from a chessboard.
It’s not just the killers who are responsible — it’s people like judges who soften the horror.
The full segment is linked below.
Fox News | Gutfeld! (5 May 2026)