Trump Warns Everyone To Evacuate Tehran - World War 3 Fears Continue To Rise

MAILBAG SHOW * 6.17.2025
U.S.A.F. SENDS OUT NUCLEAR EMERGENCY CODES
https://www.the-express.com/news/us-news/174969/US-Air-Force-sends-out-nuclear-emergency-codes-in-one-weekend-as-WW3-fears-rise
TRUMPS WARNS TEHRAN TO EVACUATE
https://nypost.com/2025/06/16/us-news/trump-warns-everyone-should-immediately-evacuate-tehran-in-ominous-truth-social-post/
C.C.P. INTERFERED WITH 2020 U.S. ELECTION
https://www.infowars.com/posts/watch-live-fbi-says-ccp-interfered-in-2020-us-election-plus-maga-mega-divided-over-how-trump-should-deal-with-iran-israel-war
IRAN NEWS
https://www.jpost.com/middle-east/iran-news/article-857965
LINDSEY GRAHAM BATTLES M.T.G.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/you-dont-understand-lindsey-graham-battles-mtg-over-gop-slobbering-for-war/ar-AA1GUjzY?ocid=BingNewsSerp
U.S. PLANS ATTACKS ON 7 MUSLIM STATES
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2003/9/22/us-plans-to-attack-seven-muslim-states
ISRAEL'S IRAN OPERATION REVEALS...
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/06/israels-iran-operation-reveals-danger-chinas-multi-domain/
M.T.G. SAYS SHE WAS WRONG TO...
https://www.infowars.com/posts/total-integrity-mtg-says-she-was-wrong-to-vote-for-the-bbb-because-of-a-provision-giving-big-tech-ai-total-power-to-override-states-rights
L.A. ICE RAIDS COULD BE GOVN'T FUNDED
1-https://www.wnd.com/2025/06/evidence-suggests-los-angeles-riots-over-ice-raids-could-be-government-funded/
2-https://www.infowars.com/posts/federal-government-funding-very-professional-anti-ice-protests-investigative-journalist
