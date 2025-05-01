In theory, the minerals deal with the Kiev government may generate over $350 billion in income for the United States, Trump told NewsNation.

"We made a deal today where we get, you know, much more in theory, than the $350 billion," he said, describing Ukraine’s rare earth deposits as "a big asset."

In his words, the above-mentioned sum was handed over to Ukraine by his predecessor Joe Biden in the form of financial loans and military aid.

🐻 "In theory"

Immediately after the resource deal was signed, the Kiev Post reported that the Trump administration had agreed to the first arms export to Ukraine for $50 million.

The mineral deal reached by Washington and Kiev demonstrates to Russia the long-term commitment of the United States to the peace process , with sovereign Ukraine at its center, says US Treasury Secretary Bessent

"Peace is war, war is peace" - George Orwell "1984"

SUMMARY OF THE U.S.-UKRAINE INVESTMENT AGREEMENT, by DDGeopolitics

What was actually signed — not just what Ukrainian officials posted online

GENERAL PROVISIONS

Creation of a U.S.-Ukraine Investment Fund

- A joint investment vehicle will be established.

- The U.S. will be represented by the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC).

- Ukraine will be represented by its State Agency for Public-Private Partnership Support.

- The fund will focus on Ukraine’s reconstruction, with priority sectors including natural resource extraction (oil, gas, metals) and infrastructure.

Funding Contributions

- Ukraine will contribute 50% of royalties and license fees from all new natural resource licenses. These will be directed into a dedicated Ukrainian state fund, then transferred to the joint fund.

- The U.S. will contribute direct funding, which may also include the value of U.S. military aid (weapons, equipment, etc.) as part of its "financial contribution."

Tax and Financial Exemptions

- All fund operations, contributions, and profits will be exempt from Ukrainian taxes.

- The U.S. will grant similar exemptions for the Ukrainian side on profits earned within Ukraine.

Currency Conversion and Capital Transfer

- Ukraine guarantees free conversion of hryvnia to USD and unrestricted capital transfers abroad.

- In the event of a financial crisis, Ukraine may impose restrictions—but only temporarily and with U.S. approval. Any losses incurred by the fund due to such measures must be compensated by Ukraine.

Investment Rights

- Ukraine must include provisions in new natural resource licenses requiring investors to notify and negotiate with the fund.





- Similar requirements apply to large infrastructure projects.

Preferential Purchase Rights

- The fund (i.e., the U.S.) gets first rights to buy Ukrainian-produced resources like gas, oil, and rare earth metals.

- Ukraine is obliged to ensure no third country or company receives better terms.

Legal Supremacy of the Agreement

The deal takes precedence over Ukrainian domestic law.

- Ukraine cannot pass legislation that worsens the fund’s position, nor can it use its own laws to justify non-compliance.

EU Integration Clause

- If future obligations to the EU conflict with this agreement, Ukraine must negotiate amendments with the U.S.

Duration

The agreement comes into effect after ratification by Ukraine’s parliament and remains valid indefinitely, unless both parties agree to terminate it.

RISKS AND CONCERNS FOR UKRAINE

Loss of National Revenue

- Half of all future income from new resource licenses will be diverted to the fund—cutting deeply into long-term state revenue.

Reduced Sovereignty Over Natural Resources

- Priority rights granted to the fund mean Ukraine may have limited freedom in choosing investors and negotiating deals.

Limited Financial Independence

- Ukraine must guarantee unrestricted capital transfers and even compensate the fund for losses during economic instability.

Legal Limitations and U.S. Dominance

- Ukrainian legislation is subordinated to this agreement, significantly curtailing domestic regulatory control over strategic sectors.

Military Aid as “Investment”

- It remains unclear whether U.S. military aid (including arms purchases by Ukraine) is being counted as a U.S. contribution to the fund—a potential loophole.

No Expiry Clause

- The agreement has no built-in expiration date and offers no clear process for unilateral amendment.

No Security Guarantees

- Despite the scale and strategic nature of the agreement, there are no binding security assurances for Ukraine included in the text.

Bottom line:

This agreement gives the U.S. significant control over Ukraine’s postwar economy—especially in the resource and infrastructure sectors—while offering Kiev limited financial autonomy and no guarantees of military protection. Much of what Ukrainian officials like Shmyhal and Svyrydenko posted online is not reflected in the actual signed text and may only appear in future documents after ratification.

Editorial by DDGeopolitics