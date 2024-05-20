Yusuf - 'Cat Stevens' speaks at the National March for Palestine in London on 18th May 2024 - full version

Yusuf Cat Stevens speaks at the National March for Palestine in London on 18th May 2024
I've been lovin' Cat Stevens for over 50 years, so I decided to upload the full version and since we don't see Cat Stevens very often. I love all of his great songs.
On Saturday 18th May 2024 Yusuf attended the National March for Palestine in London. He spoke movingly about the need to protect the innocents, the unity of conscience and peace.
Peace Train is a charity initiative by the Yusuf Islam Foundation under the patronage of Yusuf / Cat Stevens with an emphasis on feeding programmes, solar water wells and peace building projects
Profits from sales go to Yusuf's charity projects worldwide.
