Yusuf - 'Cat Stevens' speaks at the National March for Palestine in London on 18th May 2024 - full version

Yusuf Cat Stevens speaks at the National March for Palestine in London on 18th May 2024

I've been lovin' Cat Stevens for over 50 years, so I decided to upload the full version and since we don't see Cat Stevens very often. I love all of his great songs.

At the bottom a link to one of his songs.

On Saturday 18th May 2024 Yusuf attended the National March for Palestine in London. He spoke movingly about the need to protect the innocents, the unity of conscience and peace.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CYdXDSullXQ&ab_channel=Yusuf%2FCatStevens

Cynthia... Here's a link to one of his greats, redone completely differently 3 years ago with video.

'On The Road To Find Out'

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=69yOu8hrQ6Q&ab_channel=Yusuf%2FCatStevens



