Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Area 51 ex-sniper talks about clones demons, greys, reptilians and holograms he personally witnessed
278 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 17 hours ago |
Donate

Jim Crenshaw


January 4, 2023


I believe there is something evil is influencing and controlling our government. I am not saying I believe all this guy is saying, however it is very interesting and I thought you might find it interesting also. Please use your own discernment.


Ex-sniper testifies to his experiences at Dulce & Area 51. He says he was trained as a sniper and a lip reader and seems to have an above average IQ. He gives an amazing account about clones, demons, greys, reptilians and holograms that he says he personally witnessed.

Source: livingman


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/cbrbZv1qK1lb/

Keywords
demonswitnesssniperarea 51reptiliansgreyshologramscuriousprovocativeclonesdulce

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket