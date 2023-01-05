Area 51 ex-sniper talks about clones demons, greys, reptilians and holograms he personally witnessed

Jim Crenshaw
January 4, 2023
I believe there is something evil is influencing and controlling our government. I am not saying I believe all this guy is saying, however it is very interesting and I thought you might find it interesting also. Please use your own discernment.
Ex-sniper testifies to his experiences at Dulce & Area 51. He says he was trained as a sniper and a lip reader and seems to have an above average IQ. He gives an amazing account about clones, demons, greys, reptilians and holograms that he says he personally witnessed.
Source: livingman
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/cbrbZv1qK1lb/
