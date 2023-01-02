How Dr. Lorraine Day Utilized a Biblical Holistic Approach to Cure Her Terminal Cancer (Part 1)

Diseases don’t just happen to us - we do it to ourselves! According to Dr. Lorraine Day, we need to understand the underlying causes of disease. As an esteemed orthopedic trauma surgeon and author who has lectured around the world, this wisdom-filled woman shares that we can reverse the effects of debilitating sickness only if we follow God’s health plan. Over three decades ago, Dr. Lorriane Day reversed her destructive and deadly stage four terminal breast cancer without using chemo, radiation or enduring a mastectomy. Instead, Lorraine utilized the Word of God and applied a holistic approach to combat her illness by biblically addressing stress, diet, emotional health, and lifestyle choices. She explains that how we live, think, eat, and handle stress can cause sickness and disease.
TAKEAWAYS
The Bible speaks about the foundation of maintaining a healthy lifestyle in Deuteronomy 7:11-15
Coffee dehydrates your body and further exacerbates the generally dehydrated state of most people
You lose 10 glasses of water a day just through the process of breathing
Taking melatonin pills does not have the same positive effect on the pineal gland as daily absorbing natural sunshine and UV light
