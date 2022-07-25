Russia Strikes Ukraine Port Within Hours of Signing Grain Deal

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https://gnews.org/post/pz0o0b6d
07/23/2022 CRUX: Within 24 hours of the signing of the Moscow-Kyiv deal to allow Ukraine to export grain via Black Sea ports, Russia has bombed the port of Odesa. The deal had been hailed as “a beacon of hope” & is aimed to ease the export of Ukrainian grain, currently trapped due to war