Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Pacific Fleet Marines Captured a large amount of Western-made Weapons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the Liberation of Novomikhailovka - part 1
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1024 Subscribers
138 views
Published Tuesday

Pacific Fleet Marines captured a large amount of Western-made weapons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the liberation of Novomikhailovka


Footage from the completely liberated settlement of Novomikhailovka, Donetsk People's Republic, in the Ugledar section of the South Donetsk direction.


Among the trophies that were captured by our Marines in Novomikhailovka are Swedish grenade launchers and ammunition for them, American Jevelins, NATO electronic warfare systems and other Western-made weapons.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket