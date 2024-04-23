Pacific Fleet Marines captured a large amount of Western-made weapons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the liberation of Novomikhailovka
Footage from the completely liberated settlement of Novomikhailovka, Donetsk People's Republic, in the Ugledar section of the South Donetsk direction.
Among the trophies that were captured by our Marines in Novomikhailovka are Swedish grenade launchers and ammunition for them, American Jevelins, NATO electronic warfare systems and other Western-made weapons.
