If you are waiting on the Lord for something you’ve been fervently desiring, be ready for the answer you don’t want to hear. You should not ignore it when it comes (and don’t blame Satan just because you don’t like it). Instead, be faithful to His no.
#Prayer, #GodSaysNo, #BeFaithfulToHisNo
