Uragan rocket artillery from the 238th Guards Artillery Brigade rain destruction on enemy
Explosions tear through the Konstantinovka direction as a stronghold and troop concentration are WIPED OUT
Footage from Russian MoD
Adding:
Ukraine doesn’t want to take back its dead soldiers - Russian MFA envoy
Russia is holding a large number of bodies of Ukrainian soldiers and is ready to hand them over — but Ukraine only pretends to be interested, MFA envoy Rodion Miroshnik told Sputnik.
👉 The desire to retrieve the bodies exists "only in words," Miroshnik said, adding that for Kiev’s elites, Ukrainian soldiers are expendable.
He added that Ukrainian officials avoid taking back the remains to hide real losses, maintain the image of an "invincible army," and even save money on compensations to families.