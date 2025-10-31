BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Uragan rocket artillery from the 238th Guards Artillery Brigade rain destruction on enemy
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
43 views • 2 days ago

Explosions tear through the Konstantinovka direction as a stronghold and troop concentration are WIPED OUT 

Footage from Russian MoD

Adding:

Ukraine doesn’t want to take back its dead soldiers - Russian MFA envoy

Russia is holding a large number of bodies of Ukrainian soldiers and is ready to hand them over — but Ukraine only pretends to be interested, MFA envoy Rodion Miroshnik told Sputnik.

👉 The desire to retrieve the bodies exists "only in words," Miroshnik said, adding that for Kiev’s elites, Ukrainian soldiers are expendable.

He added that Ukrainian officials avoid taking back the remains to hide real losses, maintain the image of an "invincible army," and even save money on compensations to families.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
