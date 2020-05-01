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VIDEO ENHANCEMENT: NANO FORMED ROBOTIC TORNADO!
SixthSense
SixthSense
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179 views • May 01, 2020
MUSIC: Senpai - Rave Era
https://youtu.be/nRzouzYTpMs
VIDEO: StormChasingVideo : Amazing Honey Grove, TX Tornado Sunset - 4/24/2020
https://youtu.be/DVTGrK-FXC4

This channel is not monetized, it is here to expose the lies and tyranny on the public and seek truth.. use of video is purely educational, please subscribe StormChasingVideo. Much respect for their bravery in obtaining this footage..

These weather machines must be operated remotely, and I speculate, that the people monitoring them are inadvertently playing a role somehow.. And if they knew they would not be very happy.
If you are seeding metallic nano compounds into a storm... you may be inadvertently aiding in the formation and control of the storm... This is the issue, compartmentalization and mis-information from the top down.
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weathertornadoesnanoweatherwarfare
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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